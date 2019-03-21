Watch Nadine Njeim's Spontaneous Dancing in Kuwaiti Abaya (Video)
Nadine Njeim's spontaneous dancing in 'Hamad Show' got the admiration of followers (Source: nadine.nassib.njeim - Instagram)
Hamad Al Ali had Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim as a guest in his program 'Hamad Show' in a special episode.
The episode opened with Nadine Njeim wearing a Kuwaiti Abaya and dancing to Kuwaiti folklore music.
Nadine Njeim's spontaneous dancing in the program got the admiration of followers on social media pages and attracted a high number of views.
The Lebanese beauty chose a glittering, shiny green dress with a slit on one side of the dress and earthy tones makeup for her look in the episode.
