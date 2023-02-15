"We Need to Talk About Kanye" comes to light

ALBAWABA - A BBC documentary is coming to light, and will explore the ups and downs of rapper Kanye West's career as an artist and entrepreneur.

BBC announced that the documentary about the rise and fall of Kanye West, also known as Ye is in the works, and is entitled: "We Need to Talk About Kanye."

The documentary will be led by investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, who previously worked on the examination of Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship.

Kanye West Doc & Podcast In Works At BBC https://t.co/IDJwjEuGKn — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 15, 2023

Azhar is a British journalist and filmmaker. He produces reports and films for the BBC, with topics related to terrorism, sexuality and true crime.

The BBC said the date for airing the documentary will be announced in the coming months.