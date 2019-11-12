'She's Beautiful to us Even Though She's a COW'! Kuwaiti Actress Heavily Bullied Live on Air (Video)

Kuwaiti actress Suad Salman could not hold her tears back after being bullied by a viewer on Sabah Al-Kuwait "Morning of Kuwait" daytime show, aired on Scoop channel. During a live telephone call to the program, the viewer demanded that she lose weight.





The caller began by saying: "I have a request for Suad, is it possible for you to go on a diet to please my heart!"

Quickly Suad felt very embarrassed and shocked, responding: "I am on a diet and I used to weigh more than this."

With good intentions but bad word choice, the host of the program Nadia Al-Maraghi tried to stand up for Salman, but ended up calling her a cow!

Nadia immediately ended the phone call, and told the caller that weight is a personal matter to Suad, and all Kuwaitis adore her.

So far Nadia had supported Suad in a professional manner, until she dropped the next bomb by saying: "We all see her as beautiful and pretty even though she's a cow!"

Suad was shocked for the second time and tried to defend herself by interrupting the host, who ignored her and continued the program.

Suad Salman was very hurt by what happened. A leaked voice message from one of her close friends revealed her crying as she explained that she is doing all she can to lose weight by going to the gym and dieting, but that she loses weight slowly because she is over 50 and not young anymore.