'Wear Hijab and Quit Acting'! Will Hala Shiha Call It Quits With Moez Masoud Following His Demands?

They barely announced their relationship a week ago.

Yet sources close to Egyptian artist Hala Shiha reported that an altercation occurred with her new boyfriend, Egyptian scholar and producer Moez Masoud.

The sources confirmed in exclusive statements to Foochia.com that Moez Masoud's relationship and future marriage to Hala Shiha is under threat.

Moez wants Hala to quit acting, wear a hijab and to devote her entire life to marriage and raising kids, just like her colleague Hanan Turk.

The sources confirmed that Shiha is strongly opposed to Masoud's request.

Moez tried to convince Hala saying that she had previously gone through the same experience for 12 years in the past, and that she'd recently returned to acting, so it won't be so hard for her to quit and live her life like before.

Hala Shiha justified her retirement in the past to residing outside of Egypt, as well as her children being very young, but now they will not interrupt her from moving forward in her acting career, especially since she will be residing in Egypt.

Up until now, according to what the sources confirmed, the issue has not been resolved yet, and Hala's family is involved as well.

Her father, artist Ahmed Shiha, advised her to calm down and take it slow when making such a decision so that she would not regret it for the rest of her life, especially as she's been looking for stability.