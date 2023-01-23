Wednesday star gets accused of sexual assault

ALBAWABA - Actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in Netflix's Wednesday, has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting minors.

Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in Netflix's hit show Wednesday alongside Jenna Ortega has been wrapped up in accusations of rape and sexual assault.

"wednesday and xavier had no chemistry" STOP LYING TO YOURSELF pic.twitter.com/WKN8maP87f — jackie ⎊ (@ironmuggle) January 16, 2023

And the internet has gone wild with the latest allegations, and users have been sharing their thoughts over the issue, with some users sharing memes related to the subject.

A hashtag asking to cancel White from the show has been trending under the name: "#cancelpercy."

Some Twitter users have shared private direct messages allegedly with White himself, and some were disturbing.

This is what i could find of Percy White so far. This is so fucking creepy. someone bleach my eyeballs. #cancelpercy #PercyHynesWhite pic.twitter.com/WILERZ1NtV — ☠︎ gem ☠︎ (@88gem_) January 19, 2023

The actor has yet to open up and reply to the rumors.