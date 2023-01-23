  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Wednesday star gets accused of sexual assault

Wednesday star gets accused of sexual assault

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 23rd, 2023 - 09:10 GMT
Wednesday star gets accused of sexual assault
The actor has yet to open up and reply to the rumors. 

ALBAWABA - Actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in Netflix's Wednesday, has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting minors. 

Canadian actor Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier in Netflix's hit show Wednesday alongside Jenna Ortega has been wrapped up in accusations of rape and sexual assault. 

And the internet has gone wild with the latest allegations, and users have been sharing their thoughts over the issue, with some users sharing memes related to the subject.

A hashtag asking to cancel White from the show has been trending under the name: "#cancelpercy." 

Some Twitter users have shared private direct messages allegedly with White himself,  and some were disturbing.

The actor has yet to open up and reply to the rumors. 

 

Tags:Percy Hynes WhiteWednesday AddamsJenna Ortegarapesexual assault

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...