The Weekend Avoids on-Stage Possible Fatal Injury

The singer was performing at a concert in Mexico City (Source: theweeknd / Instagram )

He certainly would have felt his face if that had hit him.

The Weeknd avoided a serious and possibly fatal injury on Sunday night when a falling piece of stage equipment missed him by just feet.

The singer was performing at a concert in Mexico City when the close call occurred.

The 28-year-old was singing Party Monster and was making his way over to the left-hand side of the stage when he paused.

Seconds later, a heavy object plummeted to the stage, smashing down just feet from where he stood.

If he saw it he didn't react, as he kept on singing without missing a beat.

The whole incident was caught on camera by a fan filming from the pit.

It is not known what caused the object to fall, but the adverse weather may have been a factor.

Strong winds pummeled the venue, while torrential rain could be seen pouring in the clip.

The Starboy himself reposted the vid on Instagram, making light of it.

'Mexico forecast: Stormy with a chance of falling objects,' he joked in the caption.

The Earned It hitmaker is scheduled to play the Palacio De Los Deportes again on Monday and Tuesday night, when the weather is expected to clear up.