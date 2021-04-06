The Weeknd Donates One Million Dollars to Ethiopian Relief Efforts

Canadian singer The Weeknd pledged to donate $1 million toward Ethiopian relief efforts, he announced in an Instagram post this week.

Reports claim that thousands of Ethiopians have been killed, abused, raped or left homeless during the course of Ethiopia’s five-month-old conflict between the ethnic Tigrayan population and the country’s government.

