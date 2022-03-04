The Weeknd to Launch 'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour in July

The Weeknd is going on tour in 2022.
The 32-year-old singer shared dates Thursday for the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour with Doja Cat.
The Weeknd will kick off the tour July 8 in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, and bring the dates to a close Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.
The singer will announce dates for Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East in the coming weeks.
Tickets for the North American dates go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
The After Hours Til Dawn tour is in support of The Weeknd's albums After Hours, released in March 2020, and Dawn FM, released in January. The tour will be the singer's "most ambitious production to date reflecting the creative journey that continues to unfold for both these albums."
Here's the full list of dates for the North American leg of the After Hours Til Dawn tour:
July 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre
July 14 - Philadelphia, at Lincoln Financial Field
July 16 - New York, N.Y., at MetLife Stadium
July 21 - Boston, at Gillette Stadium
July 24 - Chicago, at Soldier Field
July 27 - Detroit, at Ford Field
July 30 - Washington, D.C., at FedEx Field
Aug. 4 - Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 6 - Miami, Fla., at Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 11 - Atlanta, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 14 - Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium
Aug. 18 - Denver, at Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 23 - Vancouver, B.C., at BC Place
Aug. 25 - Seattle, at Lumen Field
Aug. 27 - San Francisco, at Levi's Stadium
Aug. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium
