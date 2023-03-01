  1. Home
The Weeknd makes 1st acting debut alongside Ortega

Published March 1st, 2023 - 12:14 GMT
Filming already began in Los Angeles

ALBAWABA - American singer The Weeknd is set to make his first acting debut alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. 

The Weeknd, who is entering the world of film as a Grammy Award winner, will star in a feature film he wrote and produced. 

The film will feature the Blinding Lights hitmaker and actors Jenna Ortega, who is the executive producer, and Barry Keoghan.

Filming has already begun in Los Angeles, but all other details are yet to be disclosed. 

The Weeknd will also star in the hotly anticipated HBO series “The Idol,” co-created with “Euphoria’s” Sam Levinson and Fahim.

