  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. The Weeknd Shaves off Beard and Debuts Handlebar Mustache.. Check Him Out!

The Weeknd Shaves off Beard and Debuts Handlebar Mustache.. Check Him Out!

Published September 11th, 2019 - 06:21 GMT
The Weeknd debuted a new look in his native Toronto on Monday Source @abelvocals Instagram
The Weeknd debuted a new look in his native Toronto on Monday (Source: @abelvocals Instagram)

The Weeknd debuted a new look in his native Toronto on Monday.


At the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the new movie Uncut Gems, the 29-year-old singer revealed he has shaved off his beard.

The pop act, who was making his first red carpet appearance since his latest reported breakup with Bella Hadid, kept a handlebar mustache and stubble.

He arrived at the event in a stylish blue suit with a bit of sheen, leaving the top button of his dress shirt undone and going without a tie.

The three-time Grammy-winner rounded off his ensemble with a pair of walnut brown shoes and posed up with his hands in his pockets.

He could be glimpsed mingling at the premiere with ex-basketball player Kevin Garnett, who at 6'11" towered over the 5'8" singer.

The Weeknd has a cameo as himself in Uncut Gems, which stars Adam Sandler as a sleazy New York City diamond dealer.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now