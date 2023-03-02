The Weeknd throws shade at Rolling Stone

ALBAWABA - Singer The Weeknd responded to a Rolling Stone report that was released on Wednesday.

Blinding Lights hitmaker The Weeknd responded to a bombshell Rolling Stone report regarding the singer's forthcoming HBO series, The Idol.

The report suggests that The Idol had gone "disgustingly off the rails" with "uncomfortable" sex scenes.

The report is titled: "The Idol: How HBO’s Next 'Euphoria' Became Twisted 'Torture Porn'", and it mentions 13 unnamed sources from the production, with some calling it a "Shit Show."

And now, the singer whose real name is Abel Tesfaye has fired back at Rolling Stone for shading his co-created series, The Idol.

Tesfaye shared a clip on his Instagram page alongside his co-star Lily-Rose Depp where the pair joked that the publication is irrelevant, The Canadian singer says in the video: "Rolling Stone, aren’t they a little irrelevant?"

Depp replied: "I don’t know, I think it’s maybe past its prime." The singer then states that the publication has way fewer followers than Depp.

The Weeknd says: "Rolling Stone has six million followers on Instagram, half of them probably bots. And Jocelyn has 78 million followers, all real I’d assume. So she does a photo shoot, she tags them, and they get her followers. More money for Rolling Stone, nothing for Jocelyn.”

"@rollingstone did we upset you?" Tesfaye captioned the post.