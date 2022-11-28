  1. Home
WEGZ angers fans with latest 'feminine' style

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 28th, 2022 - 08:11 GMT
followers likened his style to something Harry Styles would wear

Egyptian artist WEGZ caused an uproar this week with his appearance in what his followers described as a feminine mesh top. 

Outrage overwhelmed the singer's followers over a picture shared by the artist on his Instagram account. WEGS uploaded the picture, showing his outfit as he attended a luxurious Valentino dinner party.

He wore a black mesh chiffon shirt, covered with sparkling crystals from the Valentino fall-winter 2022 collection, he matched the top with black high-waisted pants. 

WEGZ

Designed as unisex, the shirt is estimated at $4,800.

Many of the artist's followers drew similarities between his style and that of international superstar Harry Styles. The outfit was similar to a look worn by the Watermelon Sugar star at the 2019 Met Gala. At the Met ceremony, Styles donned a black chiffon shirt designed by fashion house Gucci.

