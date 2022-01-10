Were Drugs Behind Bob Saget's Death?

American comedian Bob Saget has died at the age of 65.

The Full House actor was found unresponsive in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

Bob Saget's death was confirmed by The Orange County sheriff’s Office as per the statement they left on Twitter.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.”

Bob Saget Cause of Death

The Orange County sheriff’s Office added in their tweet that “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” explaining that the star's cause of death has not been revealed yet.

On the night prior to his death, Bob Saget was performing a show in Jacksonville as part of his standup tour.

Robert Lane Saget's death came as a shock to his fans and Hollywood colleagues, as they rushed to express their grief and pay tribute.

Saget's fellow leading actor in Full House John Stamos, tweeted: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Actress Kat Dennings who played Bob Saget's daughter in sitcom Raising Dad, wrote: “I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss,”

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg tweeted: “Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family.”