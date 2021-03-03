What a Cute Couple! Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç Pose in Public for the First Time (Video)

They joked with paparazzi: How did you find us?!

Turkish reporters have caught new love birds Demet Özdemir and Oğuzhan Koç on their way back home after visiting friends in Tarabya.

The new couple posed for photographs for the first time since they announced their relationship, making these shots the first official public appearance for the couple.

When reporters asked Demet and Oğuzhan about their relationship, they answered: 'We are happy, do not embarrass us.'

Then the couple joked with reporters and asked them: 'How did you find us?'

And while they were trying to give the press pictures, a stray dog ​​posed in front of them, making everyone have a spontaneous laugh.

The beautiful actress took the chance to thank her fans for congratulating her and Koç on their new love, and said: 'A lot of meaningful gifts came as donations. I couldn't hold my tears back when I saw my mother's gift.'

The lovers, who have been together for a few months, were content with saying "Everything is going well, we are happy".

Özdemir and Koç made their way back home by saying "Please don't embarrass us" to the ongoing questions about their relationship.