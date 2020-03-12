What a Cutie! Nadine Njeim Posts New Pictures of Baby Daughter "Heaven".. a Vision of Beauty!

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim shared a new picture of her and her daughter Heaven with her 10 million followers on Instagram.

In one selfie, Nadine and Heaven were smiling to the camera. In the second, they were doing the famous "duck pose."

Njeim captioned the 2 shots: "May God protect and preserve you and grant you the most beautiful days and keep evil people away from you. My Heaven, my daughter, my life".

Heaven's new pictures captured Nadine's fans' hearts, as well as Syrian actress Deema Bayyaa's, as she left a comment praising her, saying: "She’s your copy mashalah @nadine.nassib.njeim mini Nadoon. God bless you and keep you safe always".