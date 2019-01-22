What to Expect at Dubai’s 'Market Outside the Box'

Find fashion, fun and food all in one (Dubai Tourism)

Market Outside the Box – or Market OTB – is an eclectic outdoor bazaar that arrives with Dubai Shopping Festival, taking place from 24 January to 2 February this year. It’s a highly-anticipated event that celebrates regional talent across diverse avenues – think fashion, food, live shows and more. If you’re not sure what to expect at this year’s event, here’s a roundup of all the fun on offer:

Fab fashion fads

If you’re in search for fresh fashion you won’t find elsewhere, Market OTB is your best bet. From organic fabrics by Bebe Coco Organic, the latest kaftan styles by Nesli and Han and children’s clothing by Birds ‘n’ Bees, this bazaar has stall after stall of everyone’s dream closet. See what Dubai’s up-and-coming designers are crafting in their studios and get ahead of the fashion curve.

A treasure chest of rare jewellery designs

Handcrafted jewels and innovative designers are the norm at Market OTB. Regional artisans are bringing together the best of their collections, so if you’re looking to treat yourself or need a birthday gift for that special someone, this is your stop. Check out delicate silver jewellery at Aisha’s Charms or chunky, funky pieces by Lebanese designer Maggie Baroud. Plus with UAE-based High Street Jewelry and many more, you’re bound to find what you’re looking for.

A line-up of live entertainment

Live musicians, DJs, dance shows and an uninterrupted line-up of exciting entertainment will take over the stage throughout the carnival. From adults to children, the shows are bound to captivate all. Grab some grub and a seat, and let the potpourri of local and regional stars amaze you.

Churros and chai

Market OTB pro-tip: come with an empty stomach. The park is home to a dynamic array of food concepts, so you can sample the trendiest eateries in town. Take a break from all the shopping and indulge in a warm cup of karak tea at Project Chaiwalla or some saucy buffalo wings from Wingsters. Pancakes, ice cream and artisanal coffees – Market OTB’s menu will have you salivating.

Sweeten up your home

Looking to spruce up your home or buy someone a house-warming gift? The vendors at Market OTB have you covered. Explore a range of home accessory stalls so you can find decorations that aren’t your run-of-the-mill finds. Pillows and bed covers, Scandinavian-style décor from The Bowery Company or activity chests for kids by Boxstory, you’ll find plenty of things to make your house a home.

Grassroots businesses galore

Along with international brands, many of the vendors at Market OTB are local or regional small business owners. From Absolute Zero’s desserts to grassroots fashion labels, this bazaar promotes and celebrates local entrepreneurs across diverse industries. It’s a fabulous way to support emerging creative talent while exploring signature designs you might not find elsewhere.

Good vibes and great weather

Make the most of Dubai’s winter before it ends. Market OTB is situated in Burj Park, a scenic open space with incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall. It’s the perfect spot for families to spend a weekend kicking it back with delicious food and captivating live entertainment. Entrance is free for all ages, so it doesn’t cost a dirham to enjoy the incredible energy at the bazaar. On your way over be sure to stop by Light Art DXB, a set of six sculptures that bathe Burj Park Plaza in a kaleidoscope of reflected light.

