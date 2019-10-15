  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. What a Gentleman! Shahrukh Khan Wins Respect of Saudi Fans.. See What He Did With Elderly…

What a Gentleman! Shahrukh Khan Wins Respect of Saudi Fans.. See What He Did With Elderly Egyptian Actress Ragaa Elgedawy

Published October 15th, 2019 - 10:18 GMT
Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan surprised guests with a special move with Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy Source iamsrk ragaaelgedawy Instagram
Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan surprised guests with a special move with Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy (Source: @iamsrk & @ragaaelgedawy Instagram)

Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan surprised guests with a kind gesture helping the elderly Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy at the Joy Awards during the entertainment season in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.


Shahrukh Khan appeared in the video on social media trying to help Ragaa by accompanying her as she walked on stage to receive an honoring award.

The ceremony witnessed a massive star presence from the Arab and international worlds, in addition to the attendance of the Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki Al-Sheikh, and a large number of ministers.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...