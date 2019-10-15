What a Gentleman! Shahrukh Khan Wins Respect of Saudi Fans.. See What He Did With Elderly Egyptian Actress Ragaa Elgedawy

Bollywood legend Shahrukh Khan surprised guests with a kind gesture helping the elderly Egyptian actress Ragaa Elgedawy at the Joy Awards during the entertainment season in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.





Shahrukh Khan appeared in the video on social media trying to help Ragaa by accompanying her as she walked on stage to receive an honoring award.

The ceremony witnessed a massive star presence from the Arab and international worlds, in addition to the attendance of the Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment Turki Al-Sheikh, and a large number of ministers.