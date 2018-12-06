WHAT! Haifa Wehbe's Jumpsuit Price Revealed!

Haifa appeared in a picture that was taken in one of Beirut's streets in a two pieces patterned jumpsuit that flattered her body. (Source: haifawehbe - Instagram)

Haifa Wehbe latest appearance in a jumpsuit caused controversy and its price tag has been fully revealed.

The jumpsuit price was revealed to be 1200 Dollars, and the stretch pants is for 755 Dollars.

The lebanese beauty finished her look with an orange fur jacket.