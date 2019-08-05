This Is What Happened When Nidaa Sharara Sang in Front of the King of Jordan

Jordanian Singer Nidaa Sharara revealed what happened behind the scenes of her singing in front of King Abdullah bin Al Hussein, the King of Jordan a few days ago.





In her interview with TV presenter Amr Adib, she explained she considers singing in front of King Abdullah her best achievement to date and that she has achieved one of her dreams, expressing her happiness with the royal family's interaction with her songs.

She added that she dedicated an original song to the King, describing him as a person close to the people of Jordan, noting that she felt a mixture of different feelings between fear, pride and other good feelings.