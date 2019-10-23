Bold Decision! Former Star Academy Contestant Announces Retirement and Returns to Original Job

Egyptian singer Mohamed Abbas announced his permanent retirement from singing and said he's returning to his original career as a decor engineer despite working for the past two years on a new album, which has not yet been released.





Abbas revealed via Instagram the reason behind his shocking decision, especially that his real singing career has not yet taken off.

Abbas wrote in a lengthy post: "I decided to return to working as a decorative engineer to know how to live and build myself, because it is difficult for an artist to combine two jobs at a time, singing and decoration engineering."

He added: "I had difficulty choosing songs for my new album, which was prepared two years ago. Music taste in Egypt is becoming very difficult, and this is the main reason behind my decision of retiring from singing."

Abbas continued: "Success in singing now has become exclusive to super stars and local singers who offer local music with no concept and unnecessary content."

Mohamed Abbas participated in the Star Academy talent show in its 11th season. He released his first song Nazret Eino "The Look in His Eye" in 2007 and won two awards as the best rising singer at the MIMA Awards in 2016, and Dear Guest Awards in 2018.