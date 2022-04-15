What is the Name of Cardi B and Offset's Son?

Cardi B and Offset finally shared social media pictures this Thursday showing their seven-month-old son's face.

The 29-year-old rap star gave birth to their little pride and joy on September 4 last year, but since then both she and Offset have declined to share his name with the public or show his face on social media.

However both of them posted picture's of the baby's face on Instagram this Friday - and in his caption, Offset also revealed his name: 'WAVE SET CEPHUS.'

Offset and Cardi have been married since 2017 and also share a three-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Kiari is Offset's real first name, meaning that both of the babies have middle names derived from their father's various monikers.

In Cardi and Offset's new pictures of little Wave, the baby was draped with jewelry, including earrings and several necklaces.

Cardi's snapshots showed the baby wrapped in a fur-lined anorak as he relaxed in a little baby chair and was photographed from above.

The new photos confirmed Cardi's statement on Twitter last month that her baby son bears a striking resemblance to his sister.

When a fan asked: 'Now that’s he’s 6 months, who does he resemble the most? You or set?' Cardi wrote in reply: 'Kulture.'

On her Insta Stories this January she claimed that her son, despite only having turned four months old that day, had already begun to talk.



'I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,' she said. 'I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. Like first of all, my husband saw it.'

Cardi dished that she asked the baby: 'You love Mommy?' a couple of times and he replied enthusiastically: '"Yeah!" Like not even like: "He-he-heh." It was like: "Yeah!"'

Cardi has been vague about the reason behind Kulture's name, revealing on social media only that 'anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr.'

While she was pregnant with Kulture she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dished that Offset had already decided what they should call their firstborn daughter.

'Yeah, my dude named the baby. I really like the name,' she said, hinting that Offset's choice was 'almost tricky, but when like it comes out, it's like: "Ah!"'

Offset is a member of the rap trio Migos, who released two albums called Culture and Culture II in the year and a half leading up to Kulture's birth.

Although Cardi did not disclose Wave's name until this Friday, she did tweet in January: 'Random but... I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face... I really really wanna do it!'

She also revealed that in the event she decided to have the body art applied, she would get the tattoo on her jaw.

Last month after little Wave turned six months old Cardi posted a picture of him that was zoomed in so far, only one of his eyes was blurrily visible.

Fans had been clamoring for a glimpse of his face for months, and Cardi taunted them: 'That's all y'all will get.'

Cardi, whose debut album was called Invasion Of Privacy, quickly received backlash from members of the public who had wanted to see more.

'How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied ?' she wrote online. 'It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated.Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff.'