What is Rihanna's 2nd baby's name?

ALBAWABA - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcomed their second child together weeks ago.

Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents of two after welcoming their second baby, the couple welcomed their first baby last year, a son called RZA.

TMZ reported that Riri gave birth to a baby boy on Aug. 3, but other sources like MediaTakeOut shared that Rihanna welcomed a baby girl.

Twitter

It is rumored that the singer's new bundle of joy's name will start with an R since it is the letter that runs in the family, as Rcoky's real name is Rakim Mayers.

More details and confirmation are yet to come regarding the sex and name of the baby.

Recently, she trended on social media after she went out in Beverly Hills wearing unzipped pants to show off her baby bump and a white crop top to match her baggy unbuttoned jeans.

The singer made sure that almost every time she went out while pregnant to embrace the beauty of motherhood by wearing tiny tops to show off her growing pregnant belly.