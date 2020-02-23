Stinky Move! Suzan Najm Aldeen Takes off Her Shoe and Rubs Her Foot During a Festival! Video

Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen participated as guest of honor in the 3rd edition of the Fujairah Festival, which is taking place between February 20 to 28 in the UAE.

Social media pioneers shared a video of Suzan, who was sitting in the front row, as she took off her shoe and started rubbing her feet.

The camera captured the moment of Suzan's unappealing move, which she may have done to relieve her foot from painful heels.

But Najm Aldeen was exposed to a wave of criticism and sarcasm from viewers on social media, considered her gesture gross and inappropriate, especially for an actress sitting in the front row, knowing full well she'll be in the limelight.