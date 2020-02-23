  1. Home
Stinky Move! Suzan Najm Aldeen Takes off Her Shoe and Rubs Her Foot During a Festival! Video

Published February 23rd, 2020 - 10:08 GMT
Social media pioneers shared a video of Suzan while she was sitting in the front row (source: @suzannajmaldeen Instagram)

Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen participated as guest of honor in the 3rd edition of the Fujairah Festival, which is taking place between February 20 to 28 in the UAE.

Social media pioneers shared a video of Suzan, who was sitting in the front row, as she took off her shoe and started rubbing her feet.

The camera captured the moment of Suzan's unappealing move, which she may have done to relieve her foot from painful heels.

But Najm Aldeen was exposed to a wave of criticism and sarcasm from viewers on social media, considered her gesture gross and inappropriate, especially for an actress sitting in the front row, knowing full well she'll be in the limelight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... مصدومة الي بجنبها 😷 .. .. .. .. #سوزان_نجم_الدين

A post shared by المليكة almaliika (@al.maliika) on

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

