What Would Be Demi Lovato's 7th Year of Sobriety?

Demi Lovato (Twitter)

Demi Lovato has reflected on what would have been her 7th year of sobriety.

The 26-year-old singer suffered a near-fatal overdose in summer last year when she relapsed and subsequently spent time in rehab, and on Friday (15.03.19) she marked what would have been her sobriety anniversary with a social media post saying she "doesn't regret" her actions because she knows she needs to learn from those "mistakes".

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Today I would've been 7 years sober. I don't regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that's exactly what they were: mistakes."

After entering rehab last year, Demi started her sobriety count over and posted in January this year that she was celebrating six months of being clean once again.

Back in December, the 'Sober' hitmaker admitted she was "grateful to be alive" following her overdose, and said she was working hard to stay away from her vices.

She wrote on Twitter: "If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME. Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s**t that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal.

"I would love to set the record straight on all the rumours out there but I literally don't owe anyone anything so I'm not going to. All my fans need to know is I'm working hard on myself, I'm happy and clean and I'm SO grateful for their support. I'm so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I'm ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I'm so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f***ing much thank you (sic)."