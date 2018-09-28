What's New in 'Fortnite' Season 6?

(@FortniteGame/ Twitter)

Free-to-play online multiplayer shooter Fortnite has gotten into the Halloween spirit with the release of Season 6 on Thursday, offering new areas to explore in the game alongside new cosmetic items.

Season 6, which introduces the Darkness Rises theme to the battle royale title, turns Fortnite's map into a much darker setting and adds a floating island where the Loot Lake was originally located, a haunted castle and new corrupted areas.