When Egyptian and Russian Genes Meet! See the Most Beautiful Girl in Russia

The 5-year-old Egyptian girl, Pia Hassan, won the title of Miss Children in Russia.

Pia is the first Egyptian child to win this title because she also holds the Russian citizenship which she gained through her mother, according to Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram.

The Russian government held a competition to select the the most beautiful children in the country, and Pia was nominated among 350 children nationwide to achieve the first place and be the first Arab girl to receive this award.

The father of the child, Hamdi Hassan, said in a statement to Al-Ahram that he has been married to a Russian woman for several years, and God gave him a very beautiful girl, Pia. Once she reached the age of four and managed to speak, she was chosen to appear in adverts on Russian television.

He continued: "She draws everyone's attention when they see her, especially that she is extremely beautiful and owns this Egyptian sense of humor when she talks."

The girl's father, who works in tourism, says that his daughter will arrive to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on January 25.











