When Friends Become Lovers! Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Her Romance With Travis Barker

So Kourtney Kardashian had plenty of reason to celebrate as she stepped out for a meal at Nobu on Tuesday night, shortly after the big reveal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, cut a low-key figure as she zipped away in her swanky car in the wake of her latest Instagram post, which saw her holding hands with her inked-up rocker beau, 45.

Kourtney kept things low-key as she stepped out with pals at the celebrity hot-spot eatery before heading home in her black Range Rover.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kourtney confirmed her romance with the Blink-182 drummer with the images yet did not share a caption with her 111m followers.

They've yet to appear together on their respective social media accounts, but Kourtney paid homage to Travis in a special way. 'Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182,' she posted as a nod to Barker's band.

Their romantic relationship was confirmed last month, but the pair have been friends for a while as he lives near her in Calabasas, California.

'He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad,' a source told PEOPLE.

'Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet.'

The eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner brood shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, 6.

Kourtney and her on-off partner Scott dated from 2005 until 2010, with the pair splitting due to the New Yorker's issues with alcohol misuse.

The couple reconciled in mid-2010 after the birth of their first child, before splitting for good in five years later following claims of cheating on his part.

The lifestyle blogger went onto date male model Younes Bendjima, 27, from late 2016 until August 2018.

Travis shares Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, and stepdaughter Atiana, 21, with his ex Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 until 2008

They were married from 2004-08 and know a thing or two about the reality world as they starred in Meet the Barkers years before KUWTK launched.