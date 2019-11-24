When Mirhan Hussein Becomes Fayrouz! Check out the Uncanny Resemblance! (Video)

Mirhan Hussein posted a video on Instagram wishing the legend songstress Fayrouz a happy birthday.

Instead of a typical greeting, the former Star Academy contestant went a step further and transformed herself into Fayrouz using some makeup tricks.

Hussein captioned the video:

"I have always liked drawing, especially drawing people. Almost every one of my friends has a painting I drew for them. Mama, Papa, my siblings and myself. What's new is that I started to draw faces on faces.. What do you think? Did I master drawing Fayrouz's face on my face?"

Mirhan received great feedback from her followers, who expressed their admiration for her artistic skills, saying they couldn't believe how talented she was and that she succeeded in drawing Fayrouz's features on her face.