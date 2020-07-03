When Will Netflix Screen 'DeadEndia' Animated Series?

Netflix is adapting DeadEndia as a new animated series.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the series, based on Hamish Steele's graphic novels, will premiere in 2021.

DeadEndia takes place in a "quirky, spooky and hilarious" world. The series follows teens Barney and Norma and the magical talking dog Pugsley as they work at a theme park haunted house and battle the attraction's real supernatural forces.

"Together with their guide to the underworld multiplane, a sardonic thousand-year-old demon named Courtney, they'll face zombie mascots, demonic game show hosts, sleep-sucking witches and the scariest thing of all: their first crushes!" an official synopsis reads.

DeadEndia has been praised for its depictions of the ups and downs of early adulthood and its inclusive characters. Barney is transgender, while Norma is neurodiverse.



Zach Barack will voice Barney, with Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Clinton Leupp as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logs and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah.

"DeadEndia is about terrifying demons, vengeful ghosts and mysterious magic," Steele said in a statement. "It is also about coming of age in a world that wasn't made for you. It's a drama about found family, identity and making mistakes. And of course it's a laugh out lod comedy!"

Steele said in a blog post Thursday that the DeadEndia series has been in development for years.

"I've been developing this for years and we're already a year or so into production and like.... I'm soft guys. I'm a showrunner!" he said. "This crew is amazing, the cast is hilarious, the gayness is MIGHTY and hopefully it'll make next year a little brighter (and spookier)."