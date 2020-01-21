Where Are Your Saudi Curves? Reason Behind Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Break up Revealed!

American media revealed news of the separation between Saudi business mogul, billionaire Hassan Jameel, and singer, Fenty Beauty founder Rihanna after three years of romance.

A source close to Rihanna told Harper's Bazaar that the Barbadian singer ended the relationship with Hassan, because she was "fed up with him."

One of the reasons for the separation was that Jameel was forcing Rihanna to eat fatty food so she can gain more weight, and that he was deliberately providing her her favorite meals on yachts and planes, according to writer Shallon Lester.

She said, "Rihanna broke his heart. This is what she is good at. She breaks hearts of men, and she is tired of him just as what happened in her previous relationships with all men."

However, about two years ago, Rihanna told Vogue that Hassan Jameel was the best person she's ever dated.