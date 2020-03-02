Where To Celebrate Holi in Dubai

This time of year brings in the colours of spring and with it the vibrant Indian festival of Holi. One of India’s most beloved celebrations, it marks a fête of song, dance and the spirit of togetherness. Get the full feel of back home, from bright powders and street food to upbeat tunes, right here at these family-friendly events in Dubai. Holi Hai!

Family fun under the sun

One of Dubai’s most popular Holi affairs, AKS Color Carnival arrives in the open fields of the Rugby Park in Dubai Sports City. Paint the sky and scene rainbow at play zones for adults and children alike to the beat of Bollywood remixes by DJs Manoj, Gautam, Nitesh and more. Dhol players, carnival acts and surprises await, as do delicious food pop-ups serving traditional dishes to transport you all the way to India. Children under 4 years enter for free.

When: 6 March

Colourful park picnic

The lush greens of Zabeel Park is once again the venue for the Holi Hai Color Mela. A cornucopia of festivities, food and music inspire this year’s fair with something on offer for all ages. For children, a dedicated play area awaits, while adults can enjoy a line-up of live performances and activities. An array of food trucks will serve delicious Indian treats, adding flavour to an already-zesty experience. Scenic sights and the fresh outdoors – the Holi Hai Color Mela welcomes spring with soaring spirits.

When: 13 March

Dive into beachside celebrations

Usher in sunny seasons by the shores at JA The Resort’s annual Clorox Holi Beach Party. Early summer vibes with cool weather and upbeat energy give this holi festivity the distinct Dubai touch. Get drenched in a shower of vibrant colours and dance from day to night with evergreen Bollywood tunes by live DJs. Make the most of this event with couple and group discounts, or glam up with a cabana that can hold up to 30 people.

When: 13 March

Beach park madness



For a little bit of park and a little bit of beach, check out celebrations at Mamzar Beach Park. This two-in-one spot is ringing in the festival with all the colour play and Bollywood music you can imagine on 13 March. Eat to your heart’s desire and dance until you’re out of breath with loved ones. Along with all the palpable energy and entertainment, little ones can enjoy their own play area.

When: 13 March

Upbeat tunes with Kanika Kapoor

Stay on your feet all day long dancing to live melodies by Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor at The Track in Meydan. Don’t miss out when this playback sensation sings popular tracks like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan while fans enjoy authentic Holi vibes sipping on lassi and dancing to beats by Dhol-walas (drummers) and DJs. It’s shaping up to be one of Dubai’s most trendy Holi parties, so gather your friends and get started.

When: 13 March

Sing along with Diljit Dosanjh

Muchh, Stranger Song, Laembadgini – sing along to Punjabi hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh’s floorflooding discography at Bollyboom Holi Bash. There’s no more glamorous venue than Bollywood Parks to celebrate the day, dancing along to fast-paced hits and chasing incredible thrills on rides inspired by Indian blockbusters including Krrish, Don and more.

When: 13 March

Laugh with Johnny Lever

If you grew up in the subcontinent, it’s no surprise that Johnny Lever and comedy go hand in hand. The veteran actor mastered the role of the goofy, trusty sidekick in many of India’s biggest blockbusters, always breaking the tension with his animated storytelling and physical humour. Spend the day playing Holi at one of our recommended events and your evening at a stand-up show by the comedy icon. From eccentric anecdotes to witty opinions on politics and pop culture, Lever will perform his most vibrant routine to match the occasion.

When: 13 March

