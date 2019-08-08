Where To Spend Eid With Your Family in Dubai

Eid Al Adha is best shared with loved ones. Delicious feasts and festivities mark the occasion while destinations around Dubai celebrate the holiday with their own grandeur. Venture out this long weekend and explore these places to be and things to see with the whole family.

Front-row for fireworks

It’s easy to spend a whole day at Dubai Festival City Mall this Eid. Arrive early in the afternoon for lunch and window shopping before checking out arcade games at Fabyland, Stay & Play for toddlers or a film at Novo Cinemas. Head to Festival Bay a little before 8pm (or earlier to beat the crowds for the ultimate vantage point) to catch the Eid fireworks show at Imagine. You can even see it from waterfront restaurants like Al Fanar and Eataly, where you’ll find something on the menu for everyone.

A trip down adventure lane

IMG Worlds of Adventures is an endless treasure trove of entertainment. Children of all ages will enjoy this indoor theme park where they can meet their favourite superheroes, mingle with characters from Cartoon Network and more. Chase adrenaline-pumping thrills with a dash of culture as Al Ayyala and Tanoura dancers take over the stage for Eid. Also on the holiday’s agenda is a captivating Eid parade and engrossing Hakawati storytellers.

Experience tradition at The Dubai Mall

One of Dubai’s most heartwarming traditions takes place every Eid at The Dubai Mall. A real-life grandfather from a local seniors’ home takes the stage, sharing folktales and sweets with children from 11-13 August. Children can spend time with Sheibitna and learn about local customs while engaging with elders from across the UAE. It is free of cost and takes place from 5-9pm.

Enjoy a whimsical performance at Mall of the Emirates

Be whisked away to a fantasy land during Mall of the Emirates’ elaborate Eid stage show. Contortionists, acrobatics, dancers and gymnasts will perform impressive, gravity-defying acts accompanied by a live singer. Young or old, this mesmerising production is bound to captivate audiences of all ages. Take a break from shopping to catch this show, which takes place four times a day from 12-16 August.

Catch up on Disney movies at Dubai Opera

Take a stroll down memory lane with your little ones at the Dubai Opera Film Festival. From 15-30 August, this iconic performance venue is hitting pause on regular stage performances for a fun-filled Disney movie marathon. See live-action hits like Hocus Pocus or enduring classics including Cinderella, Peter Pan and Toy Story for a heartwarming bonding activity with the family.

Experience jaw-dropping entertainment at City Centre Mirdif

Hoist your little ones on your shoulders and crane your neck for a view of impressive Sky Pole dancers. Balanced on high stilts, these talented performers are putting on a jaw-dropping show from 11-14 August at City Centre Mirdif. Head over to the Central Gallery to catch this act in motion with upbeat Arabic tunes that pay homage to the Eid Al Adha holidays.

Dinner at The Pointe

Mastercard holders are in for a treat at Palm Jumeirah’s new food and lifestyle destination, The Pointe. Head to the buzzing waterfront district where you can enjoy 20% off across 30 dining and retail outlets until 30 September. Celebrate the day over a delicious dinner at one of the participating restaurants and top it off with a discounted shopping spree.

Find out more about what’s on at Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.