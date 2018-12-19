Where to Watch Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Get ready to ring in 2019 with a bang (Shutterstock)

Dubai’s fireworks displays are a can’t-miss occasion every New Year’s Eve with landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab gearing up for pyrotechnics-galore. Plan ahead to find out exactly where to be when the clock strikes midnight.

Burj Khalifa

The record-breaking Burj Khalifa is always a guaranteed venue for one of the city’s hottest NYE celebrations. Last year kicked off with kaleidoscopic lights show, but this year the fireworks are back.

For front row seats, The Dubai Mall and Souk Al Bahar are your top calls – to guarantee a spot, book a table in advance at one of the waterfront restaurants. Otherwise, you can watch the show for free at Burj Park. Pro tip: arrive early to Downtown since the district gets crowded and specific routes are cordoned off to maintain traffic.

Vantage points:

The Dubai Mall

Souk Al Bahar

Burj Park

Dubai Opera

Palm Jumeirah

At Palm Jumeirah, just about anywhere is a viewing zone. The iconic island is hosting a dazzling display of fireworks at midnight and if you aren’t at one of the Palm’s iconic parties, like Atlantis’ Royal Gala, then head over to the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk – a 11km walk along the crescent where you can see the fireworks light up the city skyline and sea.

For another great viewing spot, head to Club Vista Mare, a strip of seven restaurants on the Palm’s trunk. For ticketed options, Nasimi Beach is hosting a star-studded party with incredible views, or choose to party the night away at the Rudimental and Sigala concert at Zero Gravity.

Vantage points:

Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk

Club Vista Mare

Nasimi Beach

Barasti Beach

Atlantis The Palm

Zero Gravity

Burj Al Arab

One of the world’s most luxurious hotels is lighting up for 2019. Kite Beach, the low-key and trendy beach right beside Burj Al Arab, is one of the best sites to see the fireworks. Bring the family along early to secure a spot on the sand, and make an evening of it with goodies and games.

If Kite Beach gets too busy, make your way to Black Palace Beach, one of Dubai’s hidden gems. This beach in Al Sufouh boasts prime views of the Burj Al Arab on one side and the Palm Jumeirah on the other. It’s a two-in-one treat for free!

Vantage points:

Kite Beach

Black Palace Beach

Madinat Jumeirah Resort

Jumeirah Naseem



Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall’s laser, water and sound show, IMAGINE, has designed a bespoke performance for NYE, and you can be sure it includes fireworks. Make your way to the attraction early to find the perfect viewing spot or make reservations at one of the waterfront restaurants, so you don’t have to worry about large crowds. The best part? There’s a fireworks show on the hour every hour, starting at 9pm until midnight.

Vantage points:

Festival Bay

Dubai Festival City Mall