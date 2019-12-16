Where to Watch Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The whole world tunes in to see Dubai’s extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebrations, and to be in the midst of the action in person is a whole new experience. Landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and more are gearing up with unforgettable fireworks displays, so scope out where to be when the clock strikes midnight.
Burj Khalifa
The skyline-defining Burj Khalifa sets the scene for one of the most iconic photographs to capture on New Year’s Eve. In true Dubai fashion, this skyscraper is hosting an epic celebration with kaleidoscopic fireworks complemented by a light and water show by Dubai Fountain.
Vantage points:
The Dubai Mall
Souk Al Bahar
Burj Park
Dubai Opera
Soho Garden & Soho Beach
White Dubai
Dubai Festival City Mall
Dubai Festival City Mall’s laser, water and lights show IMAGINE has designed a bespoke performance for New Year’s Eve which includes fireworks. Make your way to the attraction early to find the perfect viewing spot or make reservations at one of the waterfront restaurants so you don’t have to worry about large crowds. The best part? There are performances all night long at 8pm, 9pm, 11pm and a grand display at midnight.
Vantage points:
Festival Bay
Dubai Festival City Mall
Dubai Frame
If you’re looking for the ultimate shot, the largest photo frame in the world is probably a good place to start. The Dubai Frame is joining this year’s selection of midnight fireworks with an LED light show to up the wow factor. With old Dubai on one side and new Dubai on the other, you can secure yourself an Insta-worthy image to commemorate the occasion.
Vantage points:
Kite Beach
Kite Beach is perhaps one of Dubai’s most buzzing beaches and a favourite amongst locals. The home of food gems SALT and Filli Cafe, it’s the perfect destination for some laid-back family fun and midnight fireworks. Start the evening early with a beachside picnic to secure the best spot before crowds flood in and experience the magnificent show over the horizon.
Vantage points:
Jumeirah Beach Park
Jumeirah Beach
Burj Al Arab
Four Seasons
Al Seef
Jump into the past in Dubai’s historical Al Seef neighbourhood. Set right by the storied Dubai Creek, Al Seef by Meraas is an immersive experience that blends the UAE’s souk heritage with modern amenities and retail. Grab a seat at one of the trendy waterfront restaurants, stand by the water or head across the creek to Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers for prime views of the midnight spectacle.
Vantage points:
Al Seef by Meraas
Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers
Asia by Mak
Al Jah Coffee
The Beach at JBR
The Beach at JBR is a popular spot to enjoy an urban beach experience with plenty of dining options. You will find a wide variety of vantage points to choose from here, with a variety of hotels and restaurants lining The Walk as well as the beachfront strip with restaurants. You can even make your way to the shoreline for a closer view.
Vantage points:
The Walk at JBR
Dubai Marin
PF Chang
Catch 22
Smoky Beach
Laduree
Shake Shack
Bombay Bungalow
Aprons & Hammers
Leopolds of London
Eggspectation
