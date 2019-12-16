Where to Watch Dubai’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The whole world tunes in to see Dubai’s extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebrations, and to be in the midst of the action in person is a whole new experience. Landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and more are gearing up with unforgettable fireworks displays, so scope out where to be when the clock strikes midnight.

Burj Khalifa

The skyline-defining Burj Khalifa sets the scene for one of the most iconic photographs to capture on New Year’s Eve. In true Dubai fashion, this skyscraper is hosting an epic celebration with kaleidoscopic fireworks complemented by a light and water show by Dubai Fountain.

Vantage points:

The Dubai Mall

Souk Al Bahar

Burj Park

Dubai Opera

Soho Garden & Soho Beach

White Dubai

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall’s laser, water and lights show IMAGINE has designed a bespoke performance for New Year’s Eve which includes fireworks. Make your way to the attraction early to find the perfect viewing spot or make reservations at one of the waterfront restaurants so you don’t have to worry about large crowds. The best part? There are performances all night long at 8pm, 9pm, 11pm and a grand display at midnight.

Vantage points:

Festival Bay

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Frame

If you’re looking for the ultimate shot, the largest photo frame in the world is probably a good place to start. The Dubai Frame is joining this year’s selection of midnight fireworks with an LED light show to up the wow factor. With old Dubai on one side and new Dubai on the other, you can secure yourself an Insta-worthy image to commemorate the occasion.

Vantage points:

Zabeel Park

Kite Beach

Kite Beach is perhaps one of Dubai’s most buzzing beaches and a favourite amongst locals. The home of food gems SALT and Filli Cafe, it’s the perfect destination for some laid-back family fun and midnight fireworks. Start the evening early with a beachside picnic to secure the best spot before crowds flood in and experience the magnificent show over the horizon.

Vantage points:

Kite Beach

Jumeirah Beach Park

Jumeirah Beach

Burj Al Arab

Four Seasons

Al Seef

Jump into the past in Dubai’s historical Al Seef neighbourhood. Set right by the storied Dubai Creek, Al Seef by Meraas is an immersive experience that blends the UAE’s souk heritage with modern amenities and retail. Grab a seat at one of the trendy waterfront restaurants, stand by the water or head across the creek to Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers for prime views of the midnight spectacle.

Vantage points:

Al Seef by Meraas

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Asia by Mak

Al Jah Coffee

The Beach at JBR

The Beach at JBR is a popular spot to enjoy an urban beach experience with plenty of dining options. You will find a wide variety of vantage points to choose from here, with a variety of hotels and restaurants lining The Walk as well as the beachfront strip with restaurants. You can even make your way to the shoreline for a closer view.

Vantage points:

The Walk at JBR

Dubai Marin

PF Chang

Catch 22

Smoky Beach

Laduree

Shake Shack

Bombay Bungalow

Aprons & Hammers

Leopolds of London

Eggspectation