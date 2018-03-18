White Jumpsuit! Syria’s Kinda Alloush Simple Chic Look at Luxor Film Festival

The Syrian beauty rocked a “simple yet chic” look in a white jumpsuit by Egyptian fashion designer Nour Azazy. (Source: kindalloush - Instagram)

Actress Kinda Alloush dressed with flair at the opening of Egypt’s Luxor African Film Festival on Friday, with fans praising her elegance on social media.

The Syrian beauty rocked a “simple yet chic” look in a white jumpsuit by Egyptian fashion designer Nour Azazy.

She accessorized the outfit with simple golden earrings and a golden belt at her waist, with an unmistakable red lipstick.

Fans praised her chic, non-revealing outfit at the festival, saying Alloush looked unique and angelic.

The seventh Luxor African Film Festival opened on Friday at the Temple of Hatshepsut. The festival, founded by writer Sayed Fouad, promotes the screening of African films in Egypt.