The Who’s Who of Dubai’s RedFestDXB

Virgin Radio’s RedFestDXB is all about the radio chart-toppers. This two-day music spectacular from 14-15 February features a line-up of superstars whose tracks crowds can’t get enough of. From Latin-American pop princess Camila Cabello to rap master Macklemore, get the lowdown on who’s performing and why they’re part of the UAE’s #1 hit music festival.

Macklemore

For most radio listeners, Macklemore needs no introduction. The Seattle-born rapper, singer and songwriter is a regular on Billboard’s Hot 100 with infectious, chart-topping hits like ‘Good Old Days’ (2017), ‘Thrift Shop’ (2013) and ‘Can’t Hold Us’ (2013). In fact, ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Can’t Hold Us’ were collaborations with music producer Ryan Lewis from their joint debut album The Heist, which won the pair four Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Fun fact: even after all this success, Macklemore has never signed on to a major record label.

When: 15 February

Camila Cabello

Cuban-American pop artist Camila Cabello first catapulted to stardom as one-fifth of sensational girl group Fifth Harmony. Even while she was part of the band, Cabello collaborated with big-name artists like Shawn Mendes in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bad Things.’ In December 2016, Cabello took a final bow from Fifth Harmony only to release a solo studio album Camila that peaked at #1 on Billboard 200. This album featured pop hits like ‘Havana’ and ‘Crying in the Club’, which took rhythmic inspiration from Cabello’s Cuban heritage.

When: 15 February

G-Eazy

Oakland, California's G-Eazy is a star act in RedFestDXB’s extraordinary line-up. The rapper and record producer has made his intentions to rule the charts pretty clear from the word go with his first major label album These Things Happen peaking at #3 on US Billboard 200. Even his second album in 2015 featured the hit track, ‘Me, Myself & I’, which made it to the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 list. So, if you’re looking for an artist to turn up the night, G-Eazy is your guy.

When: 14 February

Jess Glynne

Jess Glynne's voice is her calling card, immediately recognisable and hard to match. Deep and powerful, Glynne can command the emotions of her listeners, whether it’s through pop hits like ‘Hold My Hand’ (2015) or heartfelt ballads like ‘Thursday’. Her debut album I Cry When I Laugh peaked at #1 on the UK Albums Chart and her second album, Always in Between, debuted to equal acclaim. She’s the first British female solo artist to have seven number one singles on the UK Singles Chart, so it’s safe to assume that Jess Glynne's set will be full of songs you didn’t realise you know and love.

When: 14 February

Jax Jones

The spotlight found Jax Jones after his 2016 single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ made it to the third spot on the UK Singles Chart. The 31-year-old artist grew up in a multi-ethnic household where he encountered all kinds of music genres and cultures that influenced his musical sensibilities. His career started with open mic nights around London before he met Duke Dumont and took a turn to house music. Since then, he’s created dance anthems like ‘Instruction’ (2017) featuring Demi Lovato, ‘Breathe’ (2017) and ‘Ring Ring’ (2018).

When: 15 February

DJ Snake

You’ll be surprised by just how many dance anthems have come to life thanks to DJ Snake. New-age radio hits like ‘Taki Taki’ (2018) featuring Cardi B and Selena Gomez, viral sensation ‘Turn Down for What’ (2013) and catchy melodies like ‘Lean On’ (2016) – DJ Snake was a mastermind behind all of these showstoppers. The Grammy-nominated artist boasts a decade-long stint in the industry marked by widespread critical acclaim and two Billboard Music Awards.

When: 14 February