Who is Mbappe's transgender ex-girlfriend?

ALBAWABA - Ever wondered who is Kylian Mbappe ex-girlfriend?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most famous football players in the industry and gained more fame after scoring unforgettable goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It has been rumored that Mbappe was dating Playboy magazine's Playmate, as they were first spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival in addition to boarding a yacht together.

Neither parties confirmed any romance rumors, and are now said to have split.

So who is Mbappe's ex-girlfriend?

Her name is Ines-Loan Rau, she is a French model born in 1990 in Paris, Rau is the first openly transgender Playmate.

Like Mbappe, Rau has Algerian roots, as her father, is Algerian, and her mother is French/ Moroccan.

Rau was born a male but underwent sex reassignment surgery at the age of 16 after being inspired by the life story of English trans model Caroline Cossey.