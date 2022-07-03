Who is The Mystery Man That Nesreen Tafesh Married??

Yesterday, Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh announced her marriage.

Nesreen Tafesh took to her Instagram account to share a picture that proves she got married, the snap features her left hand with the wedding ring, as she placed her palm over her new husband's hand.

she wrote: ''what God has joined together.... May God bless this unity and protect this eternal love forever and ever ''

The singer/actress added wedding-related emojis to her caption.

At first, the person she married was anonymous, but within a few hours, social media users were able to identify the mystery man, who turned out to be a Yoga couch whose name is Sherif Sharkawy.

Sherif Sharkawy is a Spiritual energy healer from Egypt, Sharkway owns a Yoga studio called The healing studio, which is located in Zamalek which is an affluent district of western Cairo encompassing the northern portion of Gezira Island in the Nile River.

Prior Nesreen Tafesh's wedding announcement, she talked about the qualities she looks for in her 'dream man'. She revealed on her Instagram story that the most important thing for her in a man. is that he has to like cooking, in addition to having an honest personality, Tafesh added that self confidence, good heart and family loving is very important to her too.