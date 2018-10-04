Who Is Nesreen Tafesh Showing Her Sexy Back To?

Tafesh posted a video in which she is wearing a dress that reveals her back (Source: nesreentafesh - Instagram)

Algerian Syrian Actress Nesreen Tafesh seems to have let go of all customs and traditions and seems to be showing her body more in video and image posts to her social media accounts for reasons that are still unknown.

Tafesh posted a video in which she is wearing a dress that reveals her back, and her choice of dress seemed to be for a particular reason of showing the tattoo on her lower back.

Nesreen also posted some pictures from her vacation in Paris to her Instagram account.

In another story, Nesrine is currently shooting her scenes in the series "Nadi Al Rejal Al Seri" (Men's Secret Club) alongside actors Karim Abed El Aziz, Ghada Adel, Majed Al Kidwani, Bayoumi Fouad. The series is written by Ayman Watar and directed by Khaled Al Halfawi.