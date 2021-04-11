Who is The NEW Mystery Woman in Amr Diab's Life?

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

After ending his romance with Egyptian actress Dina El Sherbiny, many news sites shared the news of Egyptian singer Amr Diab living a new love story.

According to the 'Al Watan' newspaper, Diab has lately been visiting Dubai more than usual, and not only for work-related reasons, but also sentimental ones as he was seen more than once with a woman around 30-years-old.

The mystery woman is refusing to have pictures taken of her because she wants people to respect her privacy and not be trending around social media.

On the singer's latest trip to Dubai, the mystery woman was the first one to meet the star, which makes it more obvious that he is in fact living a new love story.

The news comes after Diab broke up with El Sherbiny because he refused to tie the knot, worried about losing half his fortune because he is still married to his Saudi wife who is also of British descent 'Zeina Ashour'

According to British law, Ashour has the right to take half of Diab's fortune if he marries someone else without filing for divorce.

Dina has since then disappeared from the spotlight, then a picture of her looking heartbroken over her breakup circulated around social media, sitting next to Mohammed Suleiman Abd Al Malek, and director Khaled Marei as they worked on her new series 'Qasr El Nil'