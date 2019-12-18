'Who Is Paying?' Mariam Hussein Shows off Lavish Moroccan Mansion and Fans Question Her Source of Income!

Moroccan actress Mariam Hussein posted a video on Instagram from inside her lavish mansion in Marrakesh, with house maids holding onto the tail of her caftan as she walked down palace stairs like a princess.

At the end of the clip, Hussein steps out of her luxurious palace and into her Audi parked out front.

Some asked whether the palace of the Moroccan artist might be part of a promotion for a specific producer or a new series.

Others wondered about the source of income of Hussein's fortune, especially since the actress has not had many artistic activities recently. In fact most of the news circulating about her has been about her relationship issues with Saudi ex-husband, Faisal Al-Faisal, and her problems with lawyers and journalists.

Some accused Mariam of lying, pointing out that it would not be the first time she invented such rumors, and that she likes to provoke controversy in order to keep newspapers and social media talking about her.