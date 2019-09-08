Who Said Her Only Talent Is Getting Naked? Watch Mia Khalifa Sing in Fluent Arabic!

Lebanese American famous porn star Mia Khalifa shocked followers when she posted a series of videos on her Instagram Stories singing in Arabic.





At the beginning Khalifa was doing a Q&A session, where she appeared to be cursing one follower: "eat s**t! I was born in Lebanon.. what accent?!" over his comment "Mia please do more stories in Arabic, your accent is amazing".

Mia then tapped herself while sitting in the car next to her fiance Robert Sandberg while demonstrating an unrecognized talent of singing fluently in Arabic, as she sang Boos El Wawa (Kiss The Pain) for Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe.

Khalifa got into a more romantic mood, where she tuned to Wael Kfoury and sang along with him his Bhebbak Ana Kteer (I love you so much) hit.