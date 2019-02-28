Who Wore It Better? Diana Haddad and Elham Al Fadala in the Same Dress

Diana Haddad wore a dress early February, and Elham Al Fadala recently wore the same dress while attending an event in Kuwait. (Source: elhamalfadalah - dianahaddadofficial - Instagram)

Two stars, Ilham Al Fadala and Diana Haddad, recently caught attention for appearing in the same dress with intertwined colors.

The multicolored dress is of a medium length. Diana Haddad matched it with a blue velvet belt, a cap and a bag of cashmere, and Ilham Al Fadaleh coordinated it with a blue blazer and a blue bag, but slightly lighter.

Diana Haddad wore the dress firstm in early February. Elham Al Fadala recently wore it while attending an event in Kuwait. and the images of the two stars sparked comparison between the two stars.

Who succeeded in coordinating an appearance that is more elegant and attractive in your opinion?