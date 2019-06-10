Who Wore It Better? May Izz El Din and Cyrine Abdel Nour in the Same Dress

Arab audience noticed a similarity between two scenes Mai Ezzeddin and Cyrine Abdel Nour appeared in from the series "Al Princeesa Bissa" (Princess Bissa) and "Al Hayba: Al Hassad" (The Prestige: Harvest).





Both actresses appeared in a dress of the same color and design by international designer Karen Millen.

In the last episode of the series "Al Princeesa Bissa," Izz El-Din adopted the same look Cyrine Abdel Nour chose in the fourth episode of "Al Hayba: Al Hassad" series, which is a gray dress, with a black waist belt.

Although imitation was not intended since each chose the design during series' preproduction stage without knowing that the other will also choose the same look, but the audience had to compare between them, especially that Izz al-Din has a slim form, while Abdel Nour is known for her tall figure.

Who wore it better in your opinion?