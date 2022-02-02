Whoopi Goldberg Gets Suspended as a Host by ABC Following Hurtful Comments

Whoopi Goldberg gets suspended following comments she made on 'The View' about the Holocaust.

The actress who claimed that the Holocaust involved 'two groups of white people' was suspended for two weeks by ABC after her 'wrong and hurtful comments.

The actress and TV personality said on ABC's The View that the Nazi genocide of the Jews was "not about race".

She later apologized for her remarks but then it got more offensive as she she tried to explain her point of view

ABC News president Kim Godwin wrote: "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologised, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organisation stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

"These decisions are never easy, but necessary, Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi's comments do not align with those values."

In Goldberg's apology she admitted that she misspoke, "Yesterday on the show I misspoke," she said to open the talk show.

"[The Holocaust] is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race.

"Now, words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people."

The actress who has been on the talk-show since 2007 released an apology shortly after the uproar started.

However, while attempting to clarify her remarks, she said the Nazis had lied and actually had issues with ethnicity not race, which caused further offence.

Goldberg has previously caused controversy, as in 2009 she stated the Roman Polanksi who pleaded guilty for "unlawful sex with a minor" in 1977 was not guilty of "rape-rape".

She also defended Bill Cosby as he faced sexual assault allegations.