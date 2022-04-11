Who's The Mystery Man in Daniella Rahmeh's Life?

Danielle Rahmeh revealed a new hidden side from her love life, however she did not mention the name of the mystery man.

In a new interview with journalist Najah Al Masaeed, Rahmeh revealed that the only person who can calm her down is her boyfriend, ''he is tough with me and never tells me anything I want to hear, and that is my favorite thing about him, and he now knows how to calm me down when I'm angry' she said.

The actress also opened up about how she sometimes fear that her career might affect her from one day getting married or get in the way of her love life.

'I am afraid that my job would delay my plans of getting married and start a family, as I love motherhood, and family, and I love giving everything I have to the person I love' she admitted.

Daniella continued: ''right now, i am trying to give myself a lot of time, however, I also always tell myself that i shouldn't delay my plans, but I keep procrastinating.

The Awlad Adam actress opened up about how her boyfriend unintentionally saved her from the Beirut bombing, ''he called me before the blast, and insisted that i stop being lazy and get up from the couch to do some sports, and I did so.' she said.

She added: ''if i hadn’t gotten up, i would have been injured as the blast broke the window that was next to the glass window which blew up.''

'we spent the evening together after the blast and we cleaned the glass from window that was broken on the floor, I was crying and telling him I want to leave for Australia' Daniella said.