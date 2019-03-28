Why Adel Imam Won't be on Your TV in Ramadan 2019

Imam will miss the Ramadan race for the first time in seven years (Source: adelemam - Instagram)

After a lot of conflicting news about the fate of the series 'Valentino', which stars Egyptian star Adel Imam, latest reports on the series revealed that it will be out of the 2019 Ramadan series marathon.

Reports said that the series has faced a production crisis recently, that caused filming to stop before the makers decided to postpone the screening of the series after Ramadan season.

By postponing 'Valentino', Imam will miss the Ramadan race for the first time in seven years, during which he starred in several successful series such as 'Naji Atallah' and 'Al Araf' (The Fortune-teller).

The scriptwriter of the new series, Ayman Bahgat Qamar, confirmed the postponement of the series, through a post on his Facebook account, in which he talked about several personal and professional crises he went through recently, including the postponement of the series 'Valentino'.

The series is directed by Rami Imam and stars Dalal Abdulaziz, Dalia Al-Behiri, Rania Mahmoud Yassin and Hamdi Al-Mirghani.