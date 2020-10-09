Why Did Dakota Fanning Share Photos in her Lingerie?

Dakota Fanning does not post images to Instagram where she is wearing lingerie - sometimes she can be seen in bikinis, but most of the time she prefers to represent fashion or her career.

But on Thursday the 26-year-old actress made an exception as she uploaded an image where she was in rose pink bra and undies set.

The move made by the older sister of Maleficent star Elle Fanning, however, was for a good cause.

'Kit Undergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawarenessmonth,' she began.

The Man On Fire actress also said they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for 'everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments!!!'



In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stylists and co-founders of Kit Undergarments, Jamie Mizrahi and Simone Harouche, are partnering up with Women's Cancer Research Fund to unite celebrities like Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Zoe Saldana, is a selfie campaign.

Fashion model and wife of Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo also did it as she posed in a mirror while in a one piece.

And Katy Perry posed in the same outfit as she pulled her blonde hair up. The singer is a new mother to daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom.

They are using #kitstokickcancer, to garner awareness and raise funds for breast cancer.

Throughout the month of October, the brand will be donating 5% of every sale toward the organization, according to a press release.

And there will be an additional $1 for every woman who posts a photo in their undergarments using #kitstokickcancer.

Hudson kicked off this campaign by showing her support for the movement in a recent IG post and encouraging other women to show their support as well.