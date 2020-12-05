Why Did Jennifer Lopez Delay her Wedding Twice?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding twice.

The couple had originally planned to tie the knot in Italy over the summer but the big day was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now the 'On the Floor' hitmaker has revealed the global health crisis also forced them to axe another ceremony.

She told 'Access': "You know, we’ve talked about so many different things cause we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine, and we actually did it twice, which people don’t know, where we had it in different times.

"First one cancelled and then second one cancelled as well... We kind of have let it go for a second."

But Jennifer insisted she and the retired baseball star - who popped the question in March 2019 - are in no rush to get hitched.

She said: "I think we just feel like, 'Let’s just wait it out'. There’s no rush. We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right.



"I feel like it's not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now. That's not what life is all about, life is about just enjoying each other and spending time and really being grateful for all of the things that we have."

The 51-year-old star has also laughed off speculation from fans that she and Alex, 45, have already married or are planning to elope because she has films called 'Marry Me' and 'Shotgun Wedding' in the pipeline.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's funny because life does reflect into things you are doing at times.

"But it's just kind of a coincidence because when I did 'El Anillo,' the song in Spanish, which is, 'When are you going to give me a ring?,' I was not really trying to send a message. It was just a song that we wrote that we liked and with Marry Me, it was something we were developing for, I would say, seven years.

"All of that stuff and it was happening now where Alex and I are engaged and about to get married at some point. It just happens that way. It's a funny thing, life and art, they kind of intersect."