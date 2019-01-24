Why Did Kathem Al Saher Leave 'The Voice'?

Al Saher denied what was said about his withdrawal from 'The Voice Kids' (Source: kadimalsahirofficial - Instagram)

Iraqi star Kazem Al-Saher announced the reasons for his withdrawal from 'the Voice' program.

The Iraqi sensation denied what was said about his withdrawal from 'The Voice Kids' confirming his continuation in the children and young talents version of the program.

"The reason that led me out of 'the Voice' program is that it takes six months of the year," said Kazem al-Saher.

"It was very difficult for me to keep moving and travelling, so I chose to be in 'the Voice Kids ' program only because it is easier and requires only one or two months a year," the Iraqi star continued.

Al Saher added "my absence or my presence does not really affect the taste of the program because it is beautiful anyway, and the participants are the ones who make it fun. they are the stars, not us."

With his recent announcement many considered Kathem showed a humble side to his character, as he insisted that the reason for the success of the two programs is the participants, considering them the heroes of the program and not the stars participating in the jury.